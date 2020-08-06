NBC

NBCUniversal Exec Under Misconduct Investigation Leaves Amid Restructuring

Paul Telegdy faced an internal investigation into allegations of professional misconduct

59058539
Getty Images

Paul Telegdy, the chairman of NBC Entertainment, who has been under an internal investigation for allegations of professional misconduct, will leave the company amid a broader restructuring of the company's television and streaming networks, the company said Thursday.

"As part of the reorganization, Paul Telegdy, Chairman of NBC Entertainment, is leaving the company," NBCUniversal said in a press release. The company did not elaborate on the reasons for his departure.

NBCUniversal is the parent company of NBC News and this station.

Entertainment News

Kanye West 2 hours ago

Republicans in At Least 4 States Are Helping Kanye West Gain Ballot Access

Late Night with Seth Meyers 10 hours ago

‘Late Night': Closer Look at Trump Rushing to Fox After Axios Interview

Telegdy faced an internal investigation into allegations of professional misconduct after The Hollywood Reporter published a report in July in which current and former employees accused Telegdy of racist, sexist and homophobic behavior. Telegdy has denied the allegations and did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

NBC
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us