NBC’s Kristen Dahlgren Announces That She Is Cancer-Free

After several rounds of chemotherapy and radiation treatment, NBC's Kristen Dahlgren is cancer-free!

The NBC News correspondent announced the exciting news on Twitter alongside a photo of herself wearing a protective face mask.

After 8 rounds of chemo and 25 rounds of radiation I AM DONE WITH CANCER TREATMENT!! No hugs or high 5’s ... not even a bell to ring because of #COVID But tears of gratitude for the #HealthcareHeroes who helped me through and all of the support I received. #THANKYOU #cancerfree pic.twitter.com/Juz2EA462j — Kristen Dahlgren (@kristendahlgren) April 29, 2020

"After 8 rounds of chemo and 25 rounds of radiation I AM DONE WITH CANCER TREATMENT!!" she wrote. "No hugs or high 5's... not even a bell to ring because of #COVID But tears of gratitude for the #HealthcareHeroes who helped me and all of the support I received. #THANKYOU #cancerfree."

Fans, followers and colleagues were quick to fill the comments with messages of support.

NBC News and TODAY correspondent Joe Fryer called the news "Awesome!!!" while MSNBC executive producer Lauren Peikoff said she was "so happy to hear" the positive update.

Other commentators shared GIFs and photos of ringing bells, a reference to some hospital's traditions of ringing a bell when someone completes cancer treatment.

Dahlgren has been open about her battle with breast cancer since her diagnosis in September 2019. She hoped to raise awareness of the unusual symptom she spotted: a slight dent in her right breast. In addition to surgery and chemotherapy, she began a five-week course of radiation treatment for the illness in March 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic.

Initially, the treatment was delayed due to the spread of the virus.

Just found out my radiation- which was supposed to start this week- is being delayed. I’m through chemo and surgery & trust my Drs that I’m safe, but PLEASE do what you can to #FlattenTheCurve . Hospitals need to be safe enough for cancer patients to start/continue treatment! — Kristen Dahlgren (@kristendahlgren) March 16, 2020

"Just found out my radiation — which was supposed to start this week — is being delayed," Dahlgren wrote on March 16, alongside a plea for followers to stay home and flatten the curve. "I'm through chemo and surgery and trust my Drs that I'm safe ... Hospitals need to be safe enough for cancer patients to start/continue treatment!"

When Dahlgren did start her radiation treatment, she wrote an essay for TODAY about the experience.

"(Radiation is) the treatment I have most been looking forward to because it is the last one," Dahlgren wrote in the essay, published in late March. "Shortly after my breast cancer diagnosis last September, I began four months of chemotherapy. Early this year, I had my surgery. All things considered, I was feeling pretty good. I pictured myself sailing through radiation, with an eye on remission and a full return to my life."

