Multiple People Shot Outside Miami Restaurant During French Montana Video Shoot

Multiple people were shot Thursday night outside of a Miami, Florida restaurant during a video shoot for rapper French Montana, police said.

Police said an altercation started in a different location and eventually ended at the restaurant, where the shooting happened, police said.

#NEW: Rapper 'CED Mogul' shared this video with @nbc6. He says shows #FrenchMontana and #Rob49 in the backseat of a car during the video shoot, and prior to the shooting.



Witnesses say #Rob49 was among nine people shot. @MGPDFL would only confirm multiple shot. #Miami pic.twitter.com/xHjCuIaI7H — Ryan Nelson (@RyanNelsonTV) January 6, 2023

Several victims were injured, and their conditions were unknown. Police have not confirmed the number of victims, but several witnesses told NBC 6 at least nine people were hit by gunfire.

Rapper Ced Mogul told NBC 6 he was at the video shoot behind a nearby KFC, where someone was robbed. The shoot then moved to The Licking, where as many as nine people were shot, including rapper Rob49, Mogul said. Police have not confirmed this information.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.