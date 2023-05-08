MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 Winners: See the Complete List

And the golden popcorn goes to…

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards aired on May 7 following a series of shake-ups. Just a few days before the big show, Drew Barrymore stepped down from serving as host to show her support of the Writers Guild of America, who are on strike.

"I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike," the actress said in a May 4 statement to Variety. "Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of their creation. And until a solution is reached, I am choosing to wait but I'll be watching from home and hope you will join me."

Barrymore went on to express her gratitude to MTV and noted she'd be back to host the 2024 award show. Bruce Gillmer, executive producer of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, told the outlet the organization has "full respect" for her decision and revealed the event wouldn't have a host this time around.

In the end, MTV ended up forgoing a live event and instead went with a pre-recorded show that featured video messages from the winners, throwbacks to memorable moments from past ceremonies and exclusive clips from the upcoming movies "The Little Mermaid" and "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts." Barrymore was still featured in a few pre-taped sketches, including one where she pretended to play Skipper for the upcoming "Barbie" movie and another where her "Never Been Kissed" character Josie traveled throughout shows like "The White Lotus" and movies like "Nope" to try and secure her first kiss.

To see the full list of winners, scroll below:

Best Movie

"Scream VI"

Best Show

"The Last of Us"

Best Performance in a Movie

Tom Cruise ("Top Gun: Maverick")

Best Performance in a Show

Jenna Ortega ("Wednesday")

Best Hero

Pedro Pascal ("The Last Of Us")

Best Villain

Elizabeth Olsen ("Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness")

Best Kiss

Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow ("Outer Banks")

Best Comedic Performance

Adam Sandler ("Murder Mystery 2")

Breakthrough Performance

Joseph Quinn ("Stranger Things")

Best Fight

Courteney Cox vs. Ghostface ('Scream VI")

Most Frightened Performance

Jennifer Coolidge ("The White Lotus")

Best Duo

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey ("The Last Of Us")

Best Kick-Ass Cast

"Stranger Things"

Best Song

Taylor Swift, "Carolina" (Where The Crawdads Sing)

Best Docu-Reality Series

"The Kardashians"

Best Competition Series

"RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars"

Best Host

Drew Barrymore ("The Drew Barrymore Show")

Best Reality On-Screen Team

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent ("Vanderpump Rules")

Best Music Documentary

"Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me"

Best Musical Moment

Purple Hearts: "Come Back Home"

Comedic Genius Award

Jennifer Coolidge