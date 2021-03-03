Miss Universe

Miss Universe Competition to Air Live From Florida in May

The 69th Miss Universe event will be held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

By The Associated Press

After a year and a half, the Miss Universe competition will return with a live telecast on May 16.

The 69th Miss Universe event will be held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

The last Miss Universe pageant was in December 2019 and its winner, Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa, has worn the crown longer than anyone else.

Paula M. Shugart, the president of the Miss Universe Organization, said in a press release Wednesday that they've spent months planning a safe competition. It will follow similar guidelines as November's 2020 Miss USA competition held in Memphis.

It's still under consideration whether a limited audience will be permitted to watch in person.

The Miss Universe competition will air in more than 160 territories and countries across the globe. In the U.S. it will air in Spanish on Telemundo and the English-language broadcasters will soon be announced.

