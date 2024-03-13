Michael Strahan's daughter meets her favorite celeb amid cancer battle

Originally appeared on E! Online

Michael Strahan is brightening up his daughter Isabella Strahan's day.

The "Good Morning America" co-host recently arranged for singer Bryson Tiller to make an in-house visit to the 19-year-old amid her ongoing battle with brain cancer. As seen in videos shared on Isabella Strahan's YouTube channel March 12, Michael Strahan—who connected with Tiller through mutual friend Fat Joe—had the singer wait in foyer of the family home as Isabella got ready.

"If she'd have been in her pajamas when you walked in here, we would have a problem," he quipped. "She wouldn't forgive us."

And Tiller didn't come empty-handed, either. As he surprised Isabella Strahan in the kitchen, the "Don't" artist gifted her a set of Lego orchids.

"Oh my god, it's Bryson Tiller!" Isabella Strahan gushed as she gave him a hug. "You're my favorite person ever."

And the visit clearly meant a lot to the teen, who was listening to Tiller's music during her last day of radiation therapy. As she wiped happy tears from her eyes and bounced around the room, Michael Strahan jokingly noted to his daughter, "You haven't moved this much in months!"

"He flew in for you," the former NFL player added. "You are fangirling right now. All your coolness is out the window!"

During the visit, Isabella Strahan—who was diagnosed with a malignant tumor in the base of her brain in October—also FaceTimed with her twin sister Sophia Strahan as she built her new Lego set.

"I love Lego flowers," Isabella Strahan said. "I've been wanting to get some and build them because they never die."

Tiller's drop-in comes after Isabella underwent emergency surgery to drain extra fluid from her head—an experience she described as "not fun."

"I'm in so much pain," she shared in a March 6 vlog. "They cleaned out my scar for, like, infection, and then they replaced my bone that they cut out of my skull originally with a titanium plate."

But Isabella Strahan has a strong support system behind her. As her dad Michael Strahan previously shared, he believes she is "going to crush" her treatment.

"I literally think that in a lot of ways, I'm the luckiest man in the world because I've got an amazing daughter," he told ABC News in January. "I know she's going through it, but I know that we're never given more than we can handle."