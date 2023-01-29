Michael B. Jordan Jokes About His ‘Public Breakup' From Lori Harvey on ‘SNL'

No sad memes are required for Michael B. Jordan.

While making his "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut Jan. 28, the "Creed" star broke his silence about his 2022 split from Lori Harvey.

"I just directed my very first movie, "Creed III," but right after that, I went through my very first public breakup," he said during his monologue on the NBC show. "Now, most people after a breakup are like, 'I'm going to get in better shape.' But I was already in "Creed" shape. So I had to be like, 'Alright, I guess I'll learn a new language.' Anyway, estoy en Raya."

Multiple reports said last June that Jordan and Harvey had split after dating for more than a year. One day after news of the breakup was made public, the actor was photographed at game two of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.

"After the breakup, everyone thought I was so heartbroken because when the news came out, I was at a basketball game and they caught me looking like this," Jordan said on "SNL." "Look, I was just chillin'. But that internet decided that that was me being sad."

He continued, "Luckily for me, if you Google 'Sad Michael Jordan,' the first 8,000 of those are this," referring to a photo of NBA legend Michael Jordan crying while giving an emotional speech at his 2009 Basketball Hall of Fame induction, which became a meme.

Several "SNL" stars then stepped out to shoot their shots with Jordan. "So I know you're single, but did you know that I'm single?" Chloe Fineman asked, to which he responded, "Don't you date that hot writer?" She replied, "Not if you're available."

