McDonald's announces arrival date for Chicken Big Mac in U.S.: Here's what you need to know

By NBC New York Staff

The McDonald's Chicken Big Mac is almost here and the wait is almost over for fans clamoring for the sandwich in the United States.

The sandwich has already appeared on menus around the world, selling out in Ireland and the United Kingdom when it debuted overseas in 2022.

When does the Chicken Big Mac return to McDonald's?

The Chicken Big Mac will make its long-awaited U.S. debut on Thursday, Oct. 10. The menu addition will only stick around while supplies last, which likely won't be long.

"Featuring the same familiar toppings as the Big Mac but with two tempura battered chicken patties, in place of the two all-beef patties, this unique taste gives fans what they crave and leaves them wanting more. So, on Oct. 10 head to your nearest McDonald’s to decide for yourself on if the Chicken Big Mac is not not a Big Mac," McDonald's said in a press release.

