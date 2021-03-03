Sandra Lee

Man Tries to Break Into Celebrity Chef Sandra Lee's Home in Los Angeles: Police

Police in California are searching for a man who tried to break into the home of celebrity chef Sandra Lee, the former partner of Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department says the suspect was caught on a security video trying to "manipulate" a lockbox near the gate of Lee's home in Malibu on Feb. 11. The 54-year-old wasn't home at the time of the incident and it appeared nothing was taken, authorities said.

Lee's personal assistant then called the sheriff's department and deputies didn't find any evidence of a break-in. The incident is still under investigation.

The attempted intrusion occurred before the latest sexual harassment accusations were brought against Cuomo.

The Food Network star and the New York governor dated for 14 years and they reportedly separated in 2019.

