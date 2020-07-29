Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Show Off Their Relationship in New Selfie

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox may have only been dating for a few months, but they've already reached Instagram selfie status.

A recent social media post by the rapper shows the new couple posing together in a silly but intimate fashion. In the black-and-white photo, Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, and Fox playfully stick out their tongues and wrap their arms around each other. But perhaps the sweetest part of the photo is Kelly's heartfelt caption.

"Waited for eternity to find you again ..." he wrote alongside knife, heart and star emoji.

One of Kelly's most recent music videos, for his song "Bloody Valentine," also features Fox.

Kelly, 30, and Fox, 34, first connected on the set of the upcoming crime thriller "Midnight in the Switchgrass." They recently opened up about their budding romance in an appearance on the podcast "Give Them Lala…With Randall," hosted by reality star Lala Kent and her film producer fiancé, Randall Emmett.

"The second that I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes, I knew, because I'm into (astrology), I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," Fox gushed.

"Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has, like, ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time," she continued. "So, we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. I said that to him almost immediately. Because I felt it right away."

And the connection was mutual, according to Kelly.

"Our trailers were next to each other so I just waited outside on my trailer steps every day I worked just to catch one glimpse of eye contact," he said. "She has the most gorgeous eyes I've ever seen."

Their relationship initially surprised fans because just over two months ago, Fox's ex Brian Austin Green revealed they had split after 10 years of marriage.

"We had an amazing relationship and I will always love her and I know she will always love me. And I know as far as a family, like what we built is really cool. It’s really special," Green, who starred in "Beverly Hills, 90210," said on his podcast. "We decided, ‘Let’s make sure we don’t lose that.'"

Green, 47, and Fox share three sons: Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. Machine Gun Kelly has a daughter, Casie, with his ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon.

