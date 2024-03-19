Kris Jenner announces her sister Karen has died: ‘My heart aches'

Kris Jenner has announced that her sister, Karen Houghton, has died “unexpectedly.”

The 68-year-old reality star took to Instagram on March 19 to share the news, along with a variety of throwback photos with her sister and their family.

"It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly. My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time," Jenner wrote.

The tribute began with an old photo of Houghton, then led into shots of the two sisters together and another with their mom, Mary Jo Campbell. Jenner also included pictures of her sister with a young Rob and Kourtney Kardashian.

"Karen was beautiful inside and out," Jenner continued. "She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny. She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter. She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together."

Jenner wrote that her sister's death is a reminder that "life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised."

"We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you my beautiful sister," she concluded the post.

The comment section was filled with those sending well wishes and love to the Jenner and Kardashian family during this time.

Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner's youngest child, responded to the post, "I love you mommy."

Katy Perry wrote, "Sending you love."

