Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant, expecting first baby with husband Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" alum is expecting a baby with husband Travis Barker, she announced at the Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles on June 16. Kourtney held up a sign reading, "Travis I'm Pregnant" and later kissed the drummer.

Kourtney's pregnancy comes one year after the Poosh founder tied the knot with the rocker in front of friends and family in Italy.

The May 22 wedding was actually the third time the couple exchanged vows, having first said "I do" during a Las Vegas ceremony in April. At the time, however, they did not have a marriage license. Weeks later, the pair made their union legal at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, Calif., with Kourtney's grandma Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell and his dad Randy Barker serving as witnesses.

Now, the newlyweds are entering a new chapter together as they prepare to welcome a baby. As fans have seen on their Hulu show "The Kardashians," Kourt and Travis have been trying to have a baby together for some time now.

The newborn will join Kourtney's three children from a prior relationship with Scott Disick: Mason Disick, 13; Penelope Disick, 10; and Reign Disick, 8. Meanwhile, Travis co-parents Landon Barker, 19, and Alabama Barker, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He's also stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 24.

Kourtney and Travis had turned to IVF to try to have a baby together, but she gave an update during the May 25 episode of "The Kardashians."

"We are officially done with IVF," Kourtney said in a confessional. "We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen."

After living in the same Calabasas neighborhood for some time, the transition from neighbors to lovers simply made sense to Kourtney and Travis. As a source close to Kourtney previously told E! News, Travis' kids "love Kourt and are so happy seeing their dad in love."

The insider added, "It's been a great fit for everyone."

The mom-to-be has grown especially close to Alabama, who E!'s insider said "knows she can always go to Kourtney for advice or support with anything going on."

Since making their relationship official in Feb. 2021, Kourtney and Travis have enjoyed getaways to the California desert, Utah and Disneyland, among many date nights at Nobu in Malibu.

On top of all those PDA Instagram photos that tell fans all they need to know about their romance, the couple has been open about declaring their love on "The Kardashians" and during other TV appearances.

"Up until now," Travis explained during a 2021 appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," "I would, you know, date girls that didn't have kids, and I find it kind of hard. I think they would have trouble understanding, 'Well, why don't you want to go to dinner every night with me?' or 'Why don't you want to see me every night?'"

He continued, "And now, I'm spending time with a woman who's a great mom; who's, like, a great friend. And I just, you don't have to worry about any of those things. It just comes natural. It's like a maturity thing."