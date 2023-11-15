Kim Kardashian says her late dad reached out via a medium — and reveals what he told her

Kim Kardashian says she believes her late father, Robert Kardashian, communicated with her via a medium.

The reality star and Skims mogul, 43, opened up about the experience in a recent interview with GQ magazine, which just named her “Tycoon of the Year.”

Kardashian recalled how she used to tease her dad about a chip on his tooth.

“I always said, ‘Dad, get a bonding and fix that tooth,’” she told GQ. “He’d just laugh and say, ‘Kimberly, no one sees it. It’s fine.’”

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

At a reading with a psychic medium, Kardashian herself had a chipped tooth, which wasn’t public knowledge at the time.

“Your dad is laughing at your tooth,” the medium apparently said.

“Who would know that?” Kardashian told GQ. “It was nothing that was on the show. It was nothing that I had ever said out loud. Those kinds of things just make me smile inside.”

Kardashian also recalled a moving conversation she had with her dad, who died at age 59 in 2003 from esophageal cancer, near the end of his life.

“I know you’re going to be okay,” she recalled her father telling her. “It’s almost like I can see ahead. I know you’re going to be okay, but just take care of your siblings for me. Just make sure you take care of them.”

As she and her family marked the 20th anniversary of the older Kardashian's passing, the Skims founder shared several memories of her father — including the story of the time he himself consulted a medium.

This was an unusual move for the attorney, who, as “a devout Christian,” had “always heeded the Bible’s warning against psychics and mediums,” according to GQ.

However, after serving on O.J. Simpson’s defense team during the former NFL star’s murder trial in 1995, Robert Kardashian was exhausted and worried about his family’s future.

So, he sought guidance from a medium, and her advice turned out to be prophetic, though he didn’t know it at the time.

“She saw my last name and said, ‘Kardashian will be internationally known,’” Kim Kardashian recalled her dad telling her. “This is how I know they’re full of s---!”

The reality star and beauty mogul has been open about her intent to follow in her late dad’s footsteps to become a lawyer.

In late 2021, she shared the news that she had passed California’s First-Year Law Students’ Examination, also known as the “baby bar,” after her fourth try, bringing her one step closer to achieving her dream of becoming an attorney.

“I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner,” she wrote on Instagram as she celebrated her achievement. “I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: