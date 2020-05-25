Kirby Jenner

Kim Kardashian Calls Kirby Jenner the ‘Best Kept Secret’ in Hilarious First Look

The new Quibi show, "Kirby Jenner," tells the story of Kendall Jenner's "fraternal twin brother"

By Brett Malec

In this March 8, 2019, file photo, Kirby Jenner attends Christian Cowan x The Powerpuff Girls at City Market Social House in Los Angeles, California.
Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

There's a new star in the Kardashian-Jenner family!

In this just-released trailer for the new daily Quibi show "Kirby Jenner," Kendall Jenner's "fraternal twin brother" introduces himself to the world. And his famous family is fully supportive.

"Hi, my name's Kirby Jenner. Everyone in my family has already had their own reality show," he says in the first look. "So when this network asked if I wanted to do my own show I was like, 'I don't know. I haven't really thought about it.' But then my mom said, 'Yes.'"

Kirby's sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner all make appearances in the preview, as do "Kirby Jenner" executive producers Kendall and Kris Jenner.

Kirby Jenner Tells All

"My family's filled with people that do pretty important things," Kirby said. "My twin sister Kendall models, Kourtney keeps having babies, Khloe's tall, Kylie makes lipsticks, mom does business, my sister Kimberly is practicing to be a lawyer. And I guess I do some pretty fun things too.

"I'm an amateur model, I like to rollerblade. I'm 24 years old and I guess it's just time for me to start pulling my own weight and help out with the family business," he adds.

Kirby even shares a "KUWTK" confessional with big sister Kim.

"You're the best kept secret of our generation," Kim tells her brother. Aww!

Check out the hilarious teaser above and watch "Kirby Jenner" on Quibi now.

For more Kardashian-Jenner scoop from Kirby, check out our exclusive Q&A here.

This story first appeared on eonline.com. More from eonline:

Copyright E! Online

