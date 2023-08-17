Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson reportedly break up after his outfit-shaming comments

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson -- who share 5-month-old son Leodis Andrellton Jackson -- have broken up after nearly two years of dating, according to multiple reports.

The "Hustlers" actress and fitness instructor -- whose brother is "Insecure" star Sarunas Jackson -- began dating in 2021, with the pair going Instagram official that August.

"Never would have expected summer 2021 to turn out the way it did, but here we are," he wrote in a since-deleted post, per People. "I'm glad we were able to help each other throughout our lowest of times & show one another that what we are bringing to the table is everything that we got."

The pair's split comes a little more than one month after Jackson sparked controversy when he publicly criticized the attire his then-girlfriend wore to an Usher concert in early July. In response to a video from the show featuring the Nope actress shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, he responded, "It's the outfit tho..you a mom."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Jackson then doubled down on his stance at the time, writing in a since-deleted July 5 post, "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is."

He added, "This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case."

And though Palmer didn't respond to the online drama directly, she did begin selling "I'M A MOTHA" merch shortly thereafter. Not to mention, she teamed up with Usher himself after the fact to star in his music video for his single, "Boyfriend."

In addition to taking center stage in the video released Aug. 16, the 29-year-old also seemingly threw shade Jackson's way, saying, "Dammit, I missed the show! S**t, I'm so tired. I am a mother, after all."

In fact, as a mother, the Emmy winner had a few words of wisdom for fellow new moms in the wake of the online drama.

"Do you, new moms," she told The Cut in July. "Do you. Girl, if there's one person on this earth that loves you for sure, it's that baby. Be happy, because there's no love like it. Somebody loving you like that, hell, who cares?"



As she noted, after welcoming her baby boy earlier this year, she's "gotten so much more powerful."

"I'm just so strengthened in a crazy way," she explained. "Strutting my stuff, enjoying. I'll be honest, I think before I even had the baby, I was really actually quite self-conscious. In a way that you would expect, considering the kind of work that I do as a public figure."

E! News has reached out to reps for Palmer and Jackson but hasn't received a comment.