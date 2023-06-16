Jeopardy!

‘Jeopardy' fans reel as ‘Lord's Prayer' question goes unanswered

Fans of the quiz show were shocked when all three contestants appeared stumped

By Angela Yang

Tyler Golden/ABC via Getty Images

"Jeopardy" fans found themselves stunned Tuesday night after all three contestants failed to answer a question asking them to complete a line of the Lord’s Prayer, the most widely recited prayer in Christianity.

The puzzle, worth $200, read, “Matthew 6:9 says, ‘Our Father, which art in heaven,’ This ‘be thy name.’”

Contestants Suresh Krishnan, Laura Blyler and Joe Seibert stood in silence, with none of the three attempting to fill in the blank, until host Mayim Bialik revealed the answer: “Hallowed.”

The moment went viral, with viewers on Twitter expressing their shock at the contestants' inability to answer a seemingly common-knowledge question.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Jeopardy!
