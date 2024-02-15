J-Lo's first concert tour in nearly 5 years comes to NYC this summer

Jennifer Lopez is coming to you this summer.
J-Lo announced Thursday she’s embarking on a U.S. tour, stopping in over 30 cities across the country, three of them in the tri-state area.
The “This Is Me...Now” tour kicks off on June 26 in Orlando, Florida. Her New York area shows are Friday Aug. 9 at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park; Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey; and Friday, Aug. 16 at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
The tour marks the “Get Right” singer’s first trek in nearly five years. J. Lo last toured in 2019.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 22 through LiveNation.com, following three presale windows for Citi cardholders, Verizon customers and members of the J.Lo fan club. The presale begins on Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. for the fan club and 10 a.m. for Citi and Verizon customers. Tickets go on sale for the general public on Feb. 23.
See the full tour dates below:
- Wed Jun 26 | Orlando, FL | Kia Center
- Fri Jun 28 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center
- Tue Jul 02 | Austin, TX | Moody Center
- Wed Jul 03 | Edinburg, TX | Bert Ogden Arena*
- Fri Jul 05 | San Antonio, TX | Frost Bank Center
- Sat Jul 06 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center
- Tue Jul 09 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center
- Thu Jul 11 | Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum
- Sat Jul 13 | Anaheim, CA | Honda Center
- Tue Jul 16 | San Francisco, CA | Chase Center
- Wed Jul 17 | Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center
- Fri Jul 19 | Palm Springs, CA | Acrisure Arena
- Sat Jul 20 | Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena*
- Mon Jul 22 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena
- Wed Jul 24 | Tulsa, OK | BOK Center
- Fri Jul 26 | Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena
- Sat Jul 27 | Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Tue Jul 30 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena
- Wed Jul 31 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena
- Fri Aug 02 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena# Mon Aug 05 | Montreal, QC | Bell Centre#
- Wed Aug 07 | Boston, MA | TD Garden
- Fri Aug 09 | Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena
- Sat Aug 10 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center
- Tue Aug 13 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
- Wed Aug 14 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena
- Fri Aug 16 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
- Tue Aug 20 | Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*
- Thu Aug 22 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
- Sat Aug 24 | Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena
- Sun Aug 25 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
- Tue Aug 27 | Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena
- Fri Aug 30 | New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center
- Sat Aug 31 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center*
*Verizon Up Presale Not Applicable | #Citi Presale Not Applicable
J.Lo’s tour, named after her forthcoming studio album of the same name and her new Prime Video movie, both set to be released on Friday.
Lopez co-wrote “This is Me…Now: A Love Story,” a movie musical about finding love, which she called “the most personal thing I’ve ever done.”
It is a star-studded endeavor, with appearances from her husband, Ben Affleck, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Post Malone and more.
She also has a behind-the-scenes documentary, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” out on Feb. 27, also on Prime.