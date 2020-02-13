JENNIFER ANISTON

Jennifer Aniston Says Growing Up in an ‘Unsafe’ Household Shaped Her Character

Jennifer Aniston talks with Sandra Bullock about her life and career for Interview magazine

Jennifer Aniston says growing up in a household that felt "unsafe" helped to shape her character.

During a Q&A for Interview magazine, the "Friends" star chatted with fellow actress Sandra Bullock about how they first met, the time they both dated the same actor, and Aniston's new series, "The Morning Show."

"What is it that allows you to stay buoyant and keep from getting discouraged when things don’t go the right way?" Bullock asked.

Aniston said she thinks it comes from living in a household that was "destabilized and and felt unsafe."

