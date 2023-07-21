Jamie Foxx shares new photo 3 months after hospitalization: ‘Big things coming soon'

Jamie Foxx appears to be living large months after being hospitalized.

The actor shared a new Instagram photo on July 20 of himself outside of a Las Vegas hotel.

The photo, which is tagged to ARIA Resort & Casino, shows Foxx leaning on a gold race car labeled “BETMGM,” which is an online sports betting company.

“Thankful for my @betmgm family and a great few nights in Vegas. We got BIG things coming soon 🦊,” he wrote in the caption.

This was the first photo Foxx shared of himself in since he "experienced a medical complication" on April 11 and had to be hospitalized.

Foxx has been spotted out and about in Chicago recently, cruising through the city in a yacht and visiting a Topgolf in the nearby suburbs. People reports he even helped return a woman's purse when she dropped it from a pedicab near the Chicago "Bean" Cloud Gate sculpture.

But before he was seen publicly, some tabloid outlets erroneously reported Foxx's health was worsening.

On May 12, his daughter Corinne Foxx posted on Instagram that her father was out of the hospital and had been for "weeks."

She made the statement to seemingly debunk the reports that her father wasn't doing well.

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild,” she wrote in the post featuring a tabloid headline that read “Jamie Foxx’s Loves Ones Reportedly Preparing For The Worst.”

“My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks recuperating.” she continued. “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

