One of the most iconic movie homes in the Chicago area was placed on the market Friday, which could make a popular Christmastime attraction your home for a hefty sum.

Made famous for appearing in the 1990 Christmas classic "Home Alone," the red brick Georgian home at 671 North Lincoln Avenue in Winnetka is now officially for sale at $5,250,000.

Those interested in owning the McAlister family's residence may notice upon looking at the home's listing that much of the more than 9,000-square-foot house bears little resemblance to the home in the film, which can be attributed to interior scenes being shot at the shuttered New Trier Township High School and a recent renovation.

While key spaces such as the foyer and instantly recognizable entry staircase were largely unchanged, the home is now also loaded with luxurious amenities - including one feature that home's Zillow listing considers to be "the ultimate wow factor."

Consisting of five bedrooms and a whopping six bathrooms, the residence has a number of notable features -- like a luxurious primary suite with a gas fireplace, two laundry rooms and an attic-turned-junior suite that offers "a magnificent treetop escape."

There's also a recent addition complete with a sun-drenched family room with sweeping 10-foot, 4-inch tall coffered ceilings and walls of French doors that open to the inviting backyard.

If you're already impressed, wait for the basement.

The lower level is packed with a fully equipped gym, a recreation space, a full bath, wet bar and a state-of-the-art movie theater, according to the listing.

If you didn't think that was enough to live inside a part of local film history, there's also a state-of-the-art indoor basketball court featuring a realistic three-point line.

If you're wondering, the current owners purchased the residence for $1,585,000 in March of 2012. While the home isn't open to the public, some lucky folks did get a chance to stay there in recent years.

Reservations for a one-night stay were available through Airbnb just ahead of Christmas in 2021, and unsurprisingly, they sold out quickly.

Renters were able to enjoy the family house as they knew it - filled with Christmas decorations, booby traps, a candlelit dinner of highly nutritious microwavable macaroni and cheese, Kevin's dad's after shave, 90s junk food, "Chicago's finest pizza" and more.