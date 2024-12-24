How to stream your favorite holiday movies: Elf, Home Alone, Die Hard

Sometimes it can be hard trying to find your favorite movie among all the streaming services, so this holiday season we wanted to make it easy for you,

Here's a list of where to find your favorite holiday movies.

Where to watch 'Home Alone'

"Home Alone" is available with a subscription on Disney+. It will also be airing on Christmas Day on ABC network.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Where to watch 'Elf'

Fans of Buddy the Elf can watch "Elf" streaming on Hulu and Max with subscriptions. "Elf" will also be airing on AMC on Christmas and the day after.

Where to watch 'Christmas Vacation'

Fans of of the National Lampoon classic "Christmas Vacation" can find it streaming on Hulu and Max with subscriptions. "Elf" will also be airing on AMC on Christmas and the day after.

Where to watch 'It's a Wonderful Life'

The Christmas classic "It's a Wonderful Life" is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video with a subscription. It's also available on the Roku Channel and Xumo Play for free.

Where to watch 'A Christmas Carol'

"A Christmas Carol" is available to stream on a number of services, including Disney+, Paramount Plus, Tubi, Xumo Play, Pluto TV, and the Roku Channel.

Where to watch 'Die Hard'

"Die Hard" (and yes, it is a Christmas movie) is available for streaming on Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, the Roku Channel, Pluto, and Tubi.

Where to watch 'A Christmas Story'

"A Christmas Story" will be airing on TBS and TNT during the holidays and available on Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube TV with subscriptions.

Where to watch 'Miracle on 34th Street'

"Miracle on 34th Street" is available on Disney+, Peacock, Paramount Plus, and Hulu with subscriptions. It will also air on AMC and Sundance channels on Christmas.

Where to watch 'Hot Frosty'

It's one of the most talked about new holiday movies of the season. "Hot Frosty" is available for streaming on Netflix.

How to watch the 'Harry Potter' movies

If you're looking to stream the "Harry Potter" movies this Christmas, they are available -- with a subscription -- on Peacock and Max.