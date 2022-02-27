How Lady Gaga, Andrew Garfield, Others Show Support for Ukraine at 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Some stars at the 2022 SAG Awards added a special touch to their looks.

As the red carpet rolled out, many attendees, including Tyler Perry, "The Morning Show" actress Shari Belafonte and "The Great" actor Douglas Hodge, accessorized with a sign of support: a blue and yellow ribbon in honor of Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.

Others, like Lady Gaga, Leslie Odom Jr. and Andrew Garfield used their words. Indeed, during E!'s "Live from the Red Carpet," host Laverne Cox also took a moment to acknowledge the crisis and send her love.

"The performances we are celebrating here tonight have brought you joy and inspiration this year," the "Orange is the New Black" actress said. "With all this going on in the world, it can sometimes be difficult to find light and hope. Tonight, our hearts are with our friends in Ukraine. We stand with them and pray for their safety."

SAG Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

To see how the stars paid tribute to those abroad in Ukraine, keep scrolling.

Leslie Odom Jr.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

During the 2022 SAG Awards' opening monologues, the Hamilton star said, "While tonight is a celebration we are all at the same time holding a place in our hearts for the people of Ukraine and sending our thoughts, prayers and hopes for impending peace."

Lady Gaga

Amy Sussman/WireImage

"This is a beautiful night where we all get to celebrate art together and celebrate each other and there's so much going on in the world," the House of Gucci star told E!, "My heart really goes out to Ukraine and I think we should all really sit in the gratitude of this."

Andrew Garfield

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"It's so amazing that I get to be here with all of our colleagues and our community celebrating on a pretty tricky day to celebrate but," the actor said, "you know, keeping what's happening in Ukraine in our hearts."

Laverne Cox

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"The performances we are celebrating here tonight have brought you joy and inspiration this year," the Live From E! host shared. "With all this going on in the world, it can sometimes be difficult to find light and hope. Tonight, our hearts are with our friends in Ukraine. We stand with them and pray for their safety."

Shari Belafonte

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The actress adorned her pink outfit with a blue and yellow ribbon.

Douglas Hodge

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

He walked the red carpet in a navy suit embellished with a blue and yellow ribbon.

Tyler Perry

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The multi-hyphenate posed in a green suit with a blue and yellow ribbon.