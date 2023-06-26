The Hollywood Walk of Fame's Class of 2024 has been revealed.
Chadwick Boseman, Otis Redding, Michelle Yeoh, Eugene Levy, Gwen Stefani, Ken Jeong, Gal Gadot Dr. Dre and Kerry Washington are among the celebrities who were selected by the Walk of Fame Selection Panel of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. The list was announced Monday.
Being chosen by the committee does not automatically mean the honorees will actually receive a star. The Walk of Fame class members have two years from the date of their selection to schedule a ceremony.
Here is the complete list.
Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
Motion Picture Category
- Chadwick Boseman (posthumous)
- Kevin Feige
- Gal Gadot
- Maggie Gyllenhaal
- Chris Meledandri
- Chris Pine
- Christina Ricci
- Michelle Yeoh
Television Category
- Ken Jeong
- Eugene Levy
- Mario Lopez
- Jim Nantz
- Sheryl Lee Ralph
- Michael Schur
- Kerry Washington
- Raúl De Molina and Lili Estefan
Recording Category
- Glen Ballard
- Toni Braxton
- Def Leppard
- Charles Fox
- Sammy Hagar
- Brandy Norwood
- Darius Rucker
- Gwen Stefani,
- Andre "Dr. Dre" Young
Live Theater/Live Performance Category
- Jane Krakowski
- Otis Redding (posthumous)
Radio Category
- Angie Martinez
Sports Entertainment Category
- Billie Jean King
- Carl Weathers
The honorees were selected at panel meeting earlier this month from a field of hundreds of nominations. The committee is made up for Walk of Fame members.
Walk of Fame stars are not awarded to recipients based solely on talent, hard work and dedication to the arts. The stars are given to performers who are nominated and a $75,000 fee is required to create the star, maintain it and provide everything involved with producing the ceremony, such as security, barricades and staging.