Gwen Stefani fans will no doubt go bananas, b-a-n-a-n-a-s, over this.

The superstar with deep Southern California roots will receive a star Thursday on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Some devoted fans lined up around dawn for the 11:30 a.m. ceremony next to Amoeba Music.

Among them was Brandon Burford and his mother, who traveled from Florida to celebrate the moment. At a 2016 concert in West Palm Beach, Florida when Brandon was 12, his mother held up a sign at a concert that caught Stefani's attention.

"My son was bullied all through elementary school, and her music got him through some tough times," his mother said Thursday morning, standing on the Walk of Fame. "We saw her in concert when he was 12. I made a sign that said, 'Thank you, Gwen, for getting him through.

Stefani invited Brandon on stage in a heartwarming moment caught on video. They've stayed in touch through social media through the years, Burford said.

"She's special to us, and we had to be here today to celebrate her special moment," Burford said.

It was a moment that was special for Stefani, too.

"About 3 years ago when things were hard in my life I prayed to God everyday that I could get a chance to use my gift that God gave me and make a difference in some way in this world," she said in an Instagram post with the video. "Last night this little guy was the answer to my prayers"

Stefani's star is next to the one husband and county music star Blake Shelton received earlier this year. Shelton, entertainment executive Irving Azoff and former record executive Jimmy Iovine are scheduled to speak at Stefani's ceremony.

The 54-year-old three-time Grammy winner was born in Fullerton and raised in Anaheim. She graduated from Loara High School in 1987 and attended Fullerton College and California State University Fullerton before committing to pursuit of a career in music.

She rocketed to fame as the lead vocalist and primary songwriter of No Doubt, formed with brother Eric and John Spece in 1986 as a ska band. The group signed with Interscope Records in 1991, releasing a self-titled debut album in 1992.

The band received the first of its nine Grammy nominations in 1997 for best new artist, losing to LeAnn Rimes, and best rock album for "Tragic Kingdom," losing to Sheryl Crow's self-titled second studio album.

Stefani's first Grammy win was in 2002, joining Eve in winning for best rap/sung collaboration for "Let Me Blow Ya Mind."

Stefani won best pop performance by a duo or group with vocal Grammys as part of No Doubt each of the following two years, winning for "Hey Baby" in 2003 and "Underneath It All" in 2004.

Stefani's other honors include four MTV Video Music Award and an American Music Award in 2005 for favorite pop/rock female artist.

As a solo performer, Stefani has released four studio albums, two extended plays, 33 singles (including nine as a featured artist), six promotional singles, one video album, and 28 music videos. Her debut solo album, "Love. Angel. Music. Baby." was certified as platinum five times by the recording industry trade group, the Recording Industry Association of America.

Stefani has been a coach n the NBC singing competition "The Voice" for seven seasons since 2014.

The star is the 2,764th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the initial 1,558 stars.

The ceremony will prompt the closure of Hollywood Boulevard between Argyle and El Centro avenues from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.