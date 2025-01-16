Governors Ball 2025: When, where to get get tickets

Tickets for the 2025 edition of the Gov Ball in New York City are now on sale with the chance to see headliners including Tyler, The Creator, Olivia Rodrigo and Hozier.

The music festival this year will be held on June 6-8 at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park.

When is the Gov Ball Presale?

The Gov Ball 2025 Presale began at 10 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, Jan. 16.

When do Gov Ball 2025 tickets go on sale?

The general public onsale for Gov Ball 2025 begins 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16.

How do I get Gov Ball tickets?

Gov Ball tickets are available on the official website.

Are Gov Ball tickets still available?

Tickets for most days are still available as of Thursday afternoon, but according to the official website, "Saturday GA Tickets SOLD OUT. Limited GA+ & VIP remain!"

Who is performing at Gov Ball?

Among the artists who will take the stage during the music festival in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens will be Tyler, the Creator, Benson Boone, Olivia Rodrigo, Feid, Glass Animals and Hozier who will all headline this year.

More than 50 other performers announced for the three-day festival.

When is Gov Ball 2025?

The 2025 Governors Ball will take place from June 6 to June 8.

Where will Gov Ball be held?

