‘Gen V' star Chance Perdomo dead at 27 after motorcycle accident

Originally appeared on E! Online.

Hollywood has lost a rising star.

Chance Perdomo, a cast member of "The Boys" spinoff series "Gen V," has died. He was 27.

The actor, who also appeared on "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," died as a result of a motorcycle accident, his reps told the Hollywood Reporter in a statement March 30. Nobody else was involved in the accident, the outlet reported.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest," the statement said. "We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother."

Two weeks before his death, Perdomo shared a photo of a motorcycle on his Instagram. He captioned his March 17 post, "Day 77. Final calm before storm. #backontheroad."

The actor was born in Los Angeles and raised in England. He began his onscreen acting career almost a decade ago.

After appearing in the 2018 BBC film "Killed by My Debt," which earned him a BAFTA nomination, he went on to play Ambrose Spellman, Sabrina Spellman's British warlock cousin, on the Netflix series "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina."

After the show ended its two-season run in 2020, he played Landon in the last three films of the "After" romantic drama movie series, most recently "After Everything," released in 2023. "Gen V" debuted in September of that year, with him playing Andre Anderson, a "super" college student with magnetic manipulation powers.

This year, Perdomo finished filming the action-comedy movie "Bad Man" with Seann William Scott and Rob Riggle and also began preparing for production on season two of "Gen V."

"We can't quite wrap our heads around this," the producers of the series shared in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter. "For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense doesn't make sense."

They added, "We are so sorry for Chance's family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight."

As 2023 comes to an end, Access Hollywood is remembering the stars who died this year, including Tina Turner, Lisa Marie Presley, Angus Cloud and more.