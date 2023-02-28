"Friends" forever!

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow cheered on their former co-star Courteney Cox when Cox received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Feb. 27.

Aniston and Kudrow were on hand to sing Cox's praises — and to credit her with making the "Friends" cast a tight-knit ensemble — during the laughter-filled ceremony. But, first, Aniston had some fun after the event's emcee mistakenly introduced her as the actor who played Rachel Geller on the show.

“I think that was wishful thinking that Ross and Rachel got married and I would have become Rachel Geller. But that’s OK,” said Aniston, whose character’s last name was Green.

Then, Aniston, Kudrow and Cox took a moment to try to remember Ross and Rachel’s fate on the hit NBC sitcom, which aired from 1994 until 2004. “I seriously thought you guys get married,” said Cox.

“They did,” said Kudrow, who mumbled something about the on-off couple drunkenly tying the knot in Las Vegas in Season Five— a marriage that was later annulled.

“We went to Paris,” Aniston said, referring to the series finale. “We don’t know what happened,” she added as the audience laughed.

The “Morning Show” star tearfully recalled how the trio and their male co-stars — David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry — hit it off from the start.

Though Cox was the most famous cast member at the time, Aniston recalled that the former "Family Ties" star was filled with team spirit. "From the very beginning, she made it clear that this was a true ensemble," she said. "The friendship show."

"She instilled into all of us, into our DNA, to support each other and to love one another ... not compete with one another," Aniston added.

Kudrow agreed that it was Cox who set the tone for the six actors "to become one of the closest, most loving and supportive casts" in TV history.

Aniston recalled that during Season One of "Friends," the actors played poker together every day, believing it would help them bond. Cox, who "loathed" poker, would join the game for "two hands" before becoming distracted by something else.

"I was watching the O.J. (Simpson) trial," interjected Cox.

Kudrow and Aniston also recalled that the Homecourt founder and real estate enthusiast was already into "flipping houses" that first season, long before the rest of them knew what flipping houses was.

"I remember Courteney saying, 'No, but y'all look, I made more money with the houses than with acting,'" said Kudrow, pointedly adding, "That changed."

The pair also had a laugh over how similar Cox is to her neat-freak "Friends" character, Monica Geller.

"Her attention to detail. OK. It's very intense," explained Aniston. "You really want to hope that you don't have any kind of like a stain or a spot on a wall or that a pillow is out of place or a hair or something that needs to be plucked.

"I'm just saying, thank God this star is straight," Aniston joked, referring to how the star was displayed.

When Aniston followed that up by mentioning that pedestrians would soon walk over the star, Cox campily widened her eyes in horror.

Before leaving the stage, Aniston ran through a list of Cox's accomplishments, which included everything from acting and directing to being a mom to 18-year-old daughter Coco Arquette (who was in attendance at the ceremony) and creating wildly popular Instagram posts.

"I love that show!" Kudrow joked of Cox's Instagram page.

Oscar winner Laura Dern also spoke at the ceremony. Dern, a longtime pal of Cox's, recalled visiting the "Friends" set and marveling over "this amazing group of actors and, yes, friends, all working together on set like this one extraordinary artistic organism."

"I saw Court's amazing work ethic up close and the infectious love of creating, which she brings to any company," she added.

