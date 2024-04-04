Elizabeth Hurley addresses rumor she took Prince Harry's virginity

Originally appeared on E! Online

Elizabeth Hurley is shutting down this royally incorrect theory.

Over a year after Prince Harry detailed losing his virginity to an "older woman" in his memoir "Spare," the "Austin Powers" alum denied she is the unnamed person in question despite the rumors that claimed otherwise.

"That was ludicrous!" Hurley told Andy Cohen during the April 3 episode of "Watch What Happens Live!" "He said, ‘She was English. She was older than me. It was in Gloucestershire.' And they were like, ‘Ah, it's Elizabeth.' It was absurd. It was ridiculous."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

And the 58-year-old added that she's "never" met Harry, now 39, and drew a metaphor up for the way the public jumped to conclusions.

As she put it, "It was like saying, 'He's great-looking. He's American.' Oh, it's Andy Cohen."

Harry—who wed Meghan Markle in 2018—shared insight into his first sexual experience at around age 17 calling it an "inglorious episode" in his 2023 memoir.

Elizabeth Hurley's Best Looks

"She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me not unlike a young stallion," Harry recalled of his partner. "Quick ride, after which she'd smacked my rump and sent me off to graze. Among the many things about it that were wrong: It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub."

While Kate Middleton is taking a step back from royal duties amid her cancer diagnosis, many are taking a look back at how she’s handled public scrutiny over the years.

And he didn't share further details about the unnamed women he lost his virginity to, Harry didn't hold back when detailing his upbringing as a royal family member—including growing up as the "Plan B" to older brother, Prince William.

Harry, who stepped back from royal duties entirely in 2020 and relocated to California with his nuclear family, also reflected on the struggles that followed losing his mother Princess Diana at just 12 years old.

"I remember feeling numb," Harry wrote of his public appearance at Diana's 1997 funeral. "I remember clenching my fists. I remember keeping a fraction of Willy always in the corner of my vision and drawing loads of strength from that."

(E! News and Bravo are a part of the NBCUniversal family.)