Disney Star Sebastián Athie Dead at 24

Disney Channel Latin America confirmed news of his death on July 4, sharing in a statement, "Rest in peace, Sebas. Your art and your smile stay forever"

In this July 22, 2016, file photo, Mexican actor Sebastian Athie, who plays Lorenzo Guevara in Disney's XD TV show "O11CE," performs during a rehearsal for the press at Non Stop Studios in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Actor Sebastin Athie has passed away at the age of 24.

"Rest in peace, Sebas. Your art and your smile stay forever. We regret the departure of Sebastin Athie and we will always remember him for his talent, companionship, professionalism and above all, enormous heart. We accompany his family, friends and fans in his farewell."

A cause of death was not immediately known.

In his most notable role, Athie played Lorenzo Guevara on the Argentine teen TV series "O11CE," which has aired on Disney Channel Latin America since 2017. According to his IMDb, Athie also appeared on the Mexican drama series "La Rosa de Guadalupe."

After his passing, Athie's co-stars and loved ones paid tribute to his legacy on social media.

"I am very sad indeed," "O11CE" actor Santiago Stieben captioned an Instagram video expressing his remorse. "I hesitated a lot to make this video. But I feel like I want to share with everyone the love I have for you. My hug to your family, my best memories with you always."

Co-star Guido Pennelli shared on Instagram, "I love you forever, brother."

Actress Paulina Vetrano looked back at the memories she and Arthie shared with a number of Instagram photos, writing in part, "You left a huge footprint that will mark everyone who knows you for life! You are the brother I chose! Rest in peace friend, here you will continue to illuminate with your talent and your art forever!"

Plans for Athie's memorial have not publicly been shared.

