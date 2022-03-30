Country Star Eric Church Cancels Show to Watch UNC-Duke Final Four, Angering Fans

Eric Church has cancelled an April 2 concert in San Antonio, Texas to attend an NCAA Final Four tournament that night between the University of North Carolina men's basketball team and Duke University, according to multiple screenshots posted to social media of an email confirming the cancelation, which was sent out by Ticketmaster.

The message sent on behalf of Church, who refers to his fandom as the "Church Choir" reads:

"To the Church Choir,

This Saturday, my family and I are going to stand together to cheer on the Tar Heels as the team has made it to the Final Four.

As a lifelong Carolina basketball fan, I've watched Carolina and Duke battle over the years but to have them matchup in the Final Four for the first time in the history of the NCAA Tournament is any sports enthusiast's dream.

This is also the most selfish thing I've ever asked the Choir to do: to give up your Saturday night plans with us so that I can have this moment with my family and sports community. However, it's the same type of passion felt by the people who fill the seats at our concerts that makes us want to be part of the crowd at a game of this significance.

Woody Durham always said, "Go where you go and do what you do," thanks for letting me go here and be with the Tar Heels."

Fans took to social media to show their disappointment and anger after receiving the cancelation email. Ticketmaster.com now has a message that the show on April 2 has been formally cancelled.

PSA don’t go buying @ericchurch tickets almost a year in advance, he’ll probably just cancel on you🙄 pic.twitter.com/Sx1dNcmc5q — Make Astros Great Again (@TylerScottRay) March 29, 2022

$800 airfare for two from Miami to Austin, $950 car rental, $500/night hotel on the river in San Antonio, $2000 for 2 front row tickets ( second time) all for naught. I hope North Carolina wins for your sake. I’m beyond disappointed. Damn bro. @ericchurch — Unkle Thom (@Raymond64369131) March 29, 2022

Eric Church is cancelling a concert so he can watch a basketball game. Thousands of people made plans to see his 4/2 show. Many artists play through injuries and miss important life events for their fans. Not Church. He really might be the biggest douche bag in America. pic.twitter.com/eA7CxXdvm9 — GonzoApp (@GonzoApp) March 29, 2022

Eric Church fans, please do not support him moving forward. I’ve never been more disappointed in an artist. #EricChurch #CancelEricChurch @ericchurch — Deon Sutton lll (@deonsuttonlll) March 29, 2022

Eric Church is from Granite Falls, North Carolina. The cancellation has caused many social media users to make jokes about the singer and country music as a whole, while other North Carolina fans fully supported his decision.

"I support the individual by the name of Eric Church because he is said to be a country music man and his decision will decrease the amount of country music being emitted globally," one tweet read.

I support the individual by the name of Eric Church because he is said to be a country music man and his decision will decrease the amount of country music being emitted globally — Jason Kirk (@thejasonkirk) March 30, 2022

I LOVE Eric Church cancelling a concert to go to the final four. More people need to take a page out of his book. Nothing is bigger than sports — Joey Freshwater (@Kiffin_Burner) March 30, 2022

Church's next tour stops will be on April 1 in Fort Worth, Texas, then on April 9 in New Orleans. A rescheduled date for the San Antonio show has not been announced.