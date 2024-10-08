Coldplay announces 2025 U.S. tour dates for its ‘Music of the Spheres' world tour

Coldplay isn't done touring the U.S. for the band's "Music of the Spheres" world tour, which just announced new dates for 2025.
Coldplay will make eight stops in the United States and one in Canada (with two dates in Toronto) playing a mix of venues, including NFL and college stadiums.
The band just released its 10th studio album, "Moon Music."
Here are the newly added U.S. and Canada dates for 2025:
- May 31: Stanford, CA - Stanford Stadium
- June 6: Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium
- June 10: Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High
- June 13: El Paso, TX - Sun Bowl Stadium
- July 7: Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium
- July 8: Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium
- July 15: Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium
- July 19: Madison, WI - Camp Randall Stadium
- July 22: Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium
- July 26: Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium
When do Coldplay tickets go on sale?
Tickets for the added Coldplay dates in the United States and Canada go on sale starting Friday, Oct. 11.
Fans interested in buying tickets are advised to register for the band presale by 10 a.m. ET on Oct. 10.
Coldplay made an appearance on the TODAY show Tuesday morning performing five songs and packing the TODAY Plaza full of fans.