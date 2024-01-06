Christian Oliver's wife pays tribute to husband and kids killed in fatal plane crash

Originally appeared on E! Online

The wife of "Baby-Sitters Club" movie actor Christian Oliver is speaking out about the tragic death of her husband and their two children.

Jessica Klepser and her family issued a statement on social media one day after the star—whose real name is Christian Klepser—and their daughters Annik, 12, and Madita, 10, died in a private plane crash in the Caribbean.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane accident on January 4, 2024, which took the lives of our beloved family members," read the statement, posted Jan. 5 on the Instagram page of WundaBar Pilates, of which Jessica Klepser works as a regional manager in California. "Our daughters, Madita (12), and Annik (10), along with their father Christian, were returning from a holiday in the Caribbean when the single-engine plane they were traveling in experienced engine trouble and fell into the ocean. Unfortunately, all four passengers on the small aircraft did not survive."

The message continued, "Madita, a vibrant 7th-grade student at Louis Armstrong Middle School, was known for her lively spirit and excelled in academics, dance, singing, and performances. Annik, a 4th-grade student at Wonderland Ave Elementary School, was recognized for her gentle yet strong demeanor. She was always the first to offer a kind word or a comforting hug. Her passions included basketball, swimming, and various forms of art. The deep bond, infectious laughter, and adventurous spirit shared by Madita and Annik will be profoundly missed in their communities."

Three days before the plane crash near the island of Petit Nevis, which also killed the aircraft's pilot and owner Robert Sachs, the actor shared a hopeful message for the new year on his Instagram. "Greetings from somewhere in paradise!" he wrote. "To community and love …2024 her we come !"

Jessica Klepser's husband and kids are also survived by the children's grandparents, several aunts, uncles, and cousins in Oliver's native Germany.

"His loss will be deeply felt by all who knew him," Jessica Klepser's Instagram post said about the actor. "Please honor the family's request for privacy at this difficult time."

Oliver, who played Luca in the 1995 movie "The Baby-Sitters Club," is also known for roles in the films "Speed Racer" and "Valkyrie," as well as the TV shows "Sliders" and "Saved by the Bell: The New Class."

Following the fatal crash, "Baby-Sitters Club" movie actress Schuyler Fisk also paid tribute to her former costar on social media. "I was shocked and gutted to hear of this true tragedy yesterday," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "Christian was dear. He and his two young daughters were killed in a small plane crash two days ago. Their mother was not with them and is left to navigate unimaginable loss."

The actress added, "My heart is with this family and all who loved them."

