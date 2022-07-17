Chris Evans

Chris Evans Says He's ‘Laser-Focused' on Finding a Partner

Chris Evans has a new mission! The "Buzz Lightyear" star is looking for a partner

Chris Evans is a man on a mission.

In a video interview with Shondaland, the "Captain America" star was asked what he is "laser-focused" on in life. He responded, "Maybe [I'm] laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live with."

Chris, who stars in Netflix's new film "The Gray Man," continued, "I mean, look, I love what I do. It's great. I pour all of myself into it. But ... even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into. Maybe it's about trying to find someone that you're looking to spend your life with."

The "Buzz Lightyear" actor, 41, has dated and been romantically linked to several actresses, while Lizzo famously slid into his DMs last year. And while Chris hasn't found that life partner quite yet, he doesn't go home to an empty house: He lives with his best friend, his dog Dodger.

