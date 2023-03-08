Everything is bigger in Texas—including country music award shows.

On March 8, CMT unveiled the star-studded nominations for the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

Lainey Wilson leads the list with four deserving noms, including the highly coveted Video of the Year award for her and HARDY's collaboration "wait in the truck." Meanwhile, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown and Jelly Roll each received an impressive three nominations.

Every winner will be selected by fans, who can vote online today. The winners will be announced when Kane and Kelsea Ballerini host the show on April 2 live on CBS.

This year's nominations come after Ballerini had some big news to share when she surprised Carrie Underwood and her fans in Texas. While appearing onstage at a November 2022 tour stop, the country singer revealed some scoop about the show.

"For the first time ever, the CMT Music Awards are going to be at the Moody Center," Ballerini shared from the iconic venue. "I can't wait to come back as your host and it only feels right to have our first performer be Carrie."

Before dusting off your cowboy hats and tuning in for one of country music's biggest nights, keep scrolling to find out the complete list of nominations.

Video of the Year

Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Brandy Clark & Pillbox Patti - "Bonfire At Tina's"

Blake Shelton - "No Body"

Carrie Underwood - "Hate My Heart"

Cody Johnson - "Human"

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley - "Worth A Shot"

Gabby Barrett - "Pick Me Up"

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson - "wait in the truck"

Jimmie Allen - "Down Home"

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown - "Thank God"

Keith Urban - "Wild Hearts"

Kelsea Ballerini - "HEARTFIRST"

Little Big Town - "Rich Man"

Luke Bryan - "Country On"

Luke Combs - "The Kind Of Love We Make"

Morgan Wallen - "You Proof"

Walker Hayes - "AA"

Female Video of the Year

Carly Pearce - "What He Didn't Do"

Carrie Underwood - "Ghost Story"

Gabby Barrett - "Pick Me Up"

Kelsea Ballerini - "HEARTFIRST"

Lainey Wilson - "Heart Like A Truck"

Maren Morris - "Humble Quest"

Miranda Lambert - "Actin' Up"

Male Video of the Year

Bailey Zimmerman - "Rock and A Hard Place"

Cody Johnson - "Human"

Cole Swindell - "She Had Me At Heads Carolina"

Jelly Roll - "Son Of A Sinner"

Kane Brown - "Like I Love Country Music"

Luke Combs - "The Kind Of Love We Make"

Morgan Wallen - "Wasted On You"

Group/Duo Video of the Year

Dan + Shay - "You (Performance Video)"

Lady A - "Summer State Of Mind"

Little Big Town - "Hell Yeah"

Parmalee - "Take My Name"

The War And Treaty - "That's How Love Is Made"

Zac Brown Band - "Out In The Middle"

Female Breakthrough Video of the Year

Avery Anna - "Narcissist"

Kylie Morgan - "If He Wanted To He Would"

MacKenzie Porter - "Pickup"

Megan Moroney - "Tennessee Orange"

Morgan Wade - "Wilder Days"

Tiera Kennedy - "Found It In You"

Male Breakthrough Video of the Year

Bailey Zimmerman - "Fall In Love"

Corey Kent - "Wild as Her"

Drake Milligan - "Sounds Like Something I'd Do"

Jackson Dean - "Don't Come Lookin'"

Jelly Roll - "Son Of A Sinner"

Nate Smith - "Whiskey On You"

Collaborative Video of the Year

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley - "Worth A Shot"

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson - "wait in the truck"

Ingrid Andress with Sam Hunt - "Wishful Drinking"

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown - "Thank God"

Midland feat. Jon Pardi - "Longneck Way To Go"

Russell Dickerson feat. Jake Scott - "She Likes It"

Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry - "Where We Started"

CMT Performance of the Year

Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton - "Colors" (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Chris Stapleton - "Whenever You Come Around" (from CMT Giants: Vince Gill)

Cody Johnson - "‘Til You Can't" (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson - "Never Say Never" (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Darius Rucker - "Let Her Cry" (from CMT Storytellers)

Emmy Russell & Lukas Nelson - "Lay Me Down" (from Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn)

Keith Urban - "Wild Hearts" (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

LeAnn Rimes with Ashley McBryde & Carly Pearce - "One Way Ticket" (from CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends)

The Judds - "Love Can Build A Bridge" (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Wynonna Judd & Brandi Carlile - "The Rose" (from Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration)

CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year

Charley Crockett - "Time of the Cottonwood Trees" (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Chris Young - "Gettin' You Home" (from CMT Stages)

Ingrid Andress - "Wishful Drinking" (from CMT Studio Sessions)

Jelly Roll - "Son of A Sinner" (from CMT All Access)

Megan Moroney - "Tennessee Orange" (from CMT Viral To Verified)

Scotty McCreery - "Damn Strait" (from CMT Campfire Sessions)