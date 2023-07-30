concerts

Cardi B tosses microphone after concertgoer throws drink at her on stage

Video posted on social media shows that Cardi B was performing her hit “Bodak Yellow” in Las Vegas when someone holding a large cup apparently flings the drink at her

Rapper Cardi B fought back after an audience member threw their drink at her while she was performing in Las Vegas, the latest in a troubling new habit of concertgoers throwing objects at performers.

The incident appears to have occurred during Cardi B's scheduled performance at Drai’s Beachclub on Saturday. Video posted on social media shows that Cardi B was performing her hit "Bodak Yellow" when someone holding a large cup apparently flings the drink at her, dousing the rapper while she was on stage.

Cardi B first looks shocked, then immediately retaliates by throwing her microphone at the person.

The video, which contains profanities, has more than 6 million views on TikTok.

