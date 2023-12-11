Cardi B confirms she's single after Offset breakup

It appears Cardi B and Offset are no longer living their best life together.

The "Bartier Cardi" rapper has confirmed her split from the Migos member.

After wondering in a recent Instagram Live if her fans had been "getting clues" about the split from her social media posts or who she follows online, Cardi set the record straight on where she and Offset stand.

"I've been single for a minute now," she said in a clip of the Live reshared by Pop Crave, "but I have been afraid to like — not afraid, I just don't know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn't know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign."

And the Grammy winner noted she's looking forward to a new start. "I wanna start 2024, like, fresh, open," she continued. "I don't know. I'm curious for a new life, for a new beginning. And yeah, I'm excited."

The announcement comes days after fans noticed Cardi and Offset, both 31, had unfollowed each other on social media and she posted a cryptic message on Instagram Stories.

"You know when you just out grow relationships," the "Money" artist wrote in a Dec. 4 Instagram Stories post, later adding, "I'm tired of protecting peoples feelings...I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!"

Cardi B and Offset privately tied the knot in 2017. And while their red carpet PDA and luxurious gifts to each other would often make headlines, so would rumors about their marriage.

Cardi and Offset initially split in 2018 shortly after the birth of their daughter Kulture, 5. The "Father of 4" rapper had been at the center of cheating rumors at the time and issued a public apology. By early 2019, Cardi confirmed the two were "working things out." However, they continued to experience ups and downs — with her filing for divorce in 2020 and calling it off months later.

In addition to Kulture, the stars are parents to son Wave, 2. Offset also has three children from previous relationships. Months after Wave's birth, Cardi suggested she and Offset were going strong.

"Of course we went through some challenges," she told E! News in November 2021. "We had to get to know each other better. But I feel like I've never been happier. I really feel like [it's] not even just like marriage, it's the family, the unity, the friendship that we have, the 'I have your back, you have my back.'"

To look back at Cardi B and Offset's relationship, keep reading.

Top-Secret I Do's

On Sept. 20, 2017, the couple secretly tied the knot at home, just a few months after their relationship first began. "We found someone to marry us, and she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said I do, with no dress, no makeup and no ring!" the rapper revealed to fans months later.

A Surprise Proposal

A month after their secret wedding ceremony, which was unbeknownst to fans at that point, Offset got down on one knee at the sold-out show and popped the big question with an 8-carat sparkler.

Baby on Board

By April 2018, the rapper took to the "SNL" stage to announce she was expecting her first child with her hubby.

Bundle of Joy

The expectant couple celebrated their little one on the way with a fairytale baby shower. "It was a special moment for Offset and Cardi, and you could tell there was a lot of love between them and in the room," a source previously told E! News. "They are both very excited about the baby coming and are counting down the days."

Mom & Dad

The couple's daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, is born on July 10, 2018. The name was inspired by the newborn's musical father, with Cardi previously telling Ellen DeGeneres, "My dude named the baby. I really like the name. Imma let him say the name since he named the baby. It's, like, almost tricky but when it comes out, it's like, 'Ahh!'"

The Look of Love

Swoon! The pair has love written all over them as they hit the red carpet at the 2018 American Music Awards.

A Bump in the Road

The couple brought the heat to the Jingle Ball stage with a big smooch. "Thank you husband. He's so fine," Cardi told the crowd. "That's my baby daddy, yo." However, just days later, Cardi announced they broke up after rumors of Offset's infidelity spread across the internet. "I guess we grew out of love, but we're not together anymore," she explained on social media. "I don't know. It might take time to get a divorce and I'm gonna always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father."

Saying Sorry

Shortly after Cardi revealed their split, Offset took to Instagram with an emotional plea that he later featured on his "Father of 4" debut studio album. "We're going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media. I want to apologize to you Cardi. I embarrassed you. I made you go crazy," he said in the video. "I was partaking in activity that I shouldn't have been partaking in, and I apologize. You know what I'm saying? For breaking your heart, for breaking our promise, for breaking God's promise and being a selfish, messed up husband."

A day later, he crashed her headlining performance at the Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles, complete with a cake and 2,000 white and red roses from Venus ET Fleur, worth $15,000, displaying the message, "Take Me Back Cardi."

Putting in the Work

While Cardi seemed less than pleased with Offset's grand gesture, a month later she told the press they were "working things out."

Giving Things Another Go

During the 2019 Grammys red carpet, Cardi and Offset not-so-subtly confirmed they were back on with some serious PDA. Offset later reiterated their progress during an appearance on "The Breakfast Club," explaining, "You gotta go through steps and different things so that we can grow. Not on the TV though, real behind the scenes, getting to know each other, getting to know who you're with and appreciate them all the way around. Because that one mistake made me appreciate her."

Finding Their Harmony

By spring 2019, the pair put their romance on display with a steamy joint music video for "Clout" and a surprise performance together at Revolve Festival.

Power Couple

The two lovebirds brought the heat to the red carpet at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. From licking each other to Offset lifting his lady, they packed on the PDA.

Serving Face

The fashion-forward couple stuck a sultry pose at the 2019 BET Awards. What's more? The two professed their love for each other on Instagram with the "Press" singer writing, "I love you" and Offset adding, "I love you more."

Vogue

Date night! The pair turned heads on the red carpet, especially the Bronx native, who brought the glitz and the glam to the 2019 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards.

Party of Three

The happy family celebrated Kulture's first birthday by dining on some cake at the stroke of midnight. They later threw a huge, and we mean huge, party to mark the special occasion with their nearest and dearest.

Forgiveness

Cardi and daughter Kulture appear on the cover of Vogue in December 2019, where the rapper reflected on her husband's infidelity. She told the magazine, "I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it's really us against the world. He has my back for everything, I have his back for everything, so when you cheat, you're betraying the person that has your back the most. Why would you do that? We have come to a clear understanding. For me, monogamy is the only way. I'll beat your ass if you cheat on me."

Mommy's Girl

The family celebrated Cardi's second Mother's Day, which Offset commemorated with a loving Instagram tribute. "Happy Mother's Day since I met you it's been love thank you for my beautiful daughter she smart with attitude like you and talented like us both my kids and you help me become a better guy all around," the Migos rapper captioned a photo. "Thank You WIFE !!!!"

Calling It Quits

Last September, the "WAP" artist filed for divorce from Offset after three years of marriage. In the divorce filing obtained by E! News, Cardi's legal team stated the marriage was "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for a reconciliation."

Rekindled Romance

Two months after going their separate ways, the couple revealed they were giving their love another shot. "I can confirm that the divorce filed by Cardi B has been dismissed," Offset's attorney told E! News last November.

Baby No. 2

While performing with her husband and the rest of the Migos group during the 2021 BET Awards, Cardi announced she's expecting her second child with the rapper.

He's Here!

On Sept. 6, 2021, the couple announced their baby's birth in a joint statement. "We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," they shared. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

