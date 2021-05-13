Caleb Kennedy Departs ‘American Idol' After Offensive Video Surfaces

"American Idol" contestant Caleb Kennedy is exiting the ABC competition following backlash from an offensive video.

The singer, 16, announced on Wednesday that he will leave the show after a video surfaced online that allegedly shows him next to someone in a white hood reminiscent of those worn by the Ku Klux Klan.

E! News has not verified the authenticity of the video.

"Hey y'all, this is gonna be a bit of a surprise, but I am no longer gonna be on American Idol," Kennedy shared in a statement on Instagram. "There was a video that surfaced on the internet and it displayed actions that were not meant to be taken in that way.

"I was younger and did not think about the actions, but that's not an excuse. I wanna say sorry to all my fans and everyone who I have let down."

Kennedy said he's taking time away from social media to "better myself."

"I know this has hurt and disappointed a lot of people and made people lose respect for me. I'm so sorry! I pray that I can one day regain your trust in who I am and have your respect! Thank you for supporting me."

Three days ago, Kennedy entered the Top 5 of this season, along with contestants Casey Bishop, Chayce Beckham, Willie Spence and Grace Kinstler.

A source close to production tells E! News, "American Idol contestant Caleb Kennedy will no longer be moving forward in the competition. Sunday's episode will feature the Top 4 with one contestant elimination."

While on the show, Kennedy performed his original songs "Mama Said" and "Nowhere," along with covers of Chris Stapleton's "Midnight Train To Memphis," Willie Nelson's "On The Road Again" and Coldplay's "Violet Hill."

He is currently a high school student in Roebuck, South Carolina, according to ABC's website.

E! News has reached out to the network for comment.