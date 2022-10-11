Blink-182 Reunion Tour Hits 3 NY Venues in 2023: What to Know About Tickets, More

Do you want to come to a party? Tell your friends to pick you up in their truck, but 11:30 will probably be too late.

American '90s rock band Blink-182, famed for hits like "Dammit," "The Party Song" and a trove of others announced their biggest tour ever on Tuesday, a global affair that reunites Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker for the first time in nearly a decade. And the worldwide excursion takes them to Belmont Park's UBS Arena on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

(They'll also be at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan and at Brooklyn's Barclays Center that week.)

On top of that excitement, Blink drops a new single, "Edging," this Friday. It's the first time in 10 years the three have been in a studio together.

Live Nation is producing the worldwide tour, which also features multiple "When We Were Young" festival appearances in Latin America and the U.S., where they'll perform at Lollapalooza alongside co-headliners Billie Eilish & Drake and the 2023 edition of "We Were Young" with Green Day among others.

Want tickets? The Belmont Park seats go on sale Monday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. ET on blink182's website. And see the full list of U.S. stops below.

For those unfamiliar with the venue, Belmont Park's UBS Arena is a $1.1 billion multi-purpose state-of-the-art arena that opened in November 2021. It is home to the Islanders but houses far more than hockey, hosting the likes of Harry Styles, Sebastian Maniscalco, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, TWICE, Eagles, John Mayer and Kendrick Lamar since its debut.

Each year, UBS Arena hosts more than 150 major events -- from live entertainment to sports -- and accommodates 19,000 people for its concerts. The cap is a bit smaller for sporting events (17,255).

