NYC Alternate Side Parking: 2022 Dates You Need to Know

It feels like virtually every day is a holiday around this time of year -- and people have alternate-side parking questions.

Tired of asking them daily? We've got you covered. Here are all the NYC alt side holidays through the rest of 2022. Dates in bold are major legal holidays, which means New York City public schools are closed, too. See more holidays.

NYC Alternate Side Parking Is Suspended on These 2022 Dates

Sukkot, Jewish holiday, Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 10-11

Shemini Atzeret, Jewish holiday, Monday, Oct. 17

Simchas Torah, Jewish holiday, Tuesday, Oct. 18

Diwali, Indian holiday, Monday, Oct. 24

All Saints Day, Christian/Catholic holiday, Tuesday, Nov. 1

Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8

Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11

Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24

Immaculate Conception, Christian/Catholic holiday, Thursday, Dec. 1

Christmas Day (observed), Christian/Catholic holiday, Monday, Dec. 26

