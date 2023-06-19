Bebe Rexha hit in face by cellphone thrown on stage during Manhattan concert

Singer Bebe Rexha was left injured and fell to her knees on stage after a cellphone was hurled from the audience and struck her in the face during a concert in Manhattan, police said.

Video showed what happened at the Brooklyn-born artist's performance at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in lower Manhattan Sunday night, as she was in the middle of a song when the phone came flying in from the crowd, striking her very close to her left eye.

Rexha immediately turned and went to the floor after getting hit. She was taken by am ambulance to the hospital, where she was treated her for her injuries. As she was recovering on Monday, Rexha posted a video on TikTok showing the injuries, which appeared to include a cut above her eye as well as bruising to the area.

In the 5-second video, she said simply "I'm good, yea I'm feeling alright," a nod to her 2022 hit song with David Guetta.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Police said that a 27-year-old New Jersey man threw the phone and was taken into custody. Nicolas Malvagna, of Manalapan, was charged with assault for the incident.

According to court documents, Malvagna chucked the phone at Rexha because he was "trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny." There have been similar incidents with other artists where fans have tossed their phones on stage, hoping for a photo.

Malvagna was represented by Todd Spodek at his arraignment Monday evening and faces multiple counts of assault and harassment.

Rexha is scheduled to perform Tuesday night in Philadelphia.