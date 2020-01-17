Barack Obama Shares Playful, Never-Before-Seen Photos for Michelle Obama’s Birthday

Barack Obama just wished Michelle Obama a happy birthday in the cutest way possible!

The former first lady turns 56 today and her husband celebrated his wife of 27 years with a series of adorable, photobooth-style snapshots.

“In every scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama!” the former president captioned the playful, black-and-white pictures. “Happy birthday, baby!”



The president and former first lady are just goofing around in the fun, candid photos. They strike silly poses together and in one of the shots, the former president kisses his wife’s cheek.

Barack Obama has a long history of celebrating Michelle Obama’s birthday on social media. He wrote a sweet message to her last year, too, along with an undated throwback photo of them as a young couple.

“I knew it way back then and I’m absolutely convinced of it today — you’re one of a kind, @MichelleObama. Happy Birthday!” he wrote in the caption.

The year before, his birthday message for his wife was just as heartfelt.

“You're not only my wife and the mother of my children, you're my best friend,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a more recent photo. “I love your strength, your grace, and your determination. And I love you more each day. Happy Birthday, @MichelleObama.”

Back in 2017, he thanked his wife for embracing her role as first lady during his two terms in office.

“To the girl from the South Side who took on a role she didn’t ask for and made it her own: Happy Birthday, Michelle. I love you,” he wrote on Twitter.

These two are clearly more in love than ever. Happy birthday to the former FLOTUS!

This story first appeared on Today.com.

