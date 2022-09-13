Backstreet Boys Meet Their Namesake Puppies at Nashville Animal Shelter

Everybody, rock your puppy⁠.

The Backstreet Boys made fans' hearts melt when they snuggled up and met their namesake puppies at the Nashville Humane Association.

Earlier this month, the animal shelter shared photos on their Instagram of a litter of six puppies who were named after each of the Backstreet Boys members and one named “Millenium” after one of their albums. Flash forward to Sept. 12 and. the Nashville Humane shared photos of each singer with their namesake puppy after visiting the shelter and doing a special shoot.

“That’s right, everyone! It’s time to throw your hands up in the air and wag your tails like you just don’t care. Cause have we got some news for you! Allow us to introduce you to Nashville Humane’s Backstreet Boys litter WITH THEIR BACKSTREET BOY’S NAMESAKE!⁠” the organization’s Instagram wrote alongside the slideshow.⁠

“Brian, Nick, AJ, Howie, and Kevin. Pups + BSB. All Adorable, right? All of us at NHA are still in awe that this introduction happened, and we are so excited to share the news with you!” the captioned continued, adding that last week the group and the puppies met. “As you can see from the photos in this post, the experience was Larger Than Life for all involved! We are so grateful for this superstardom support towards raising adoption awareness for some adorable 9–10-week-old shepherd mix shelter pups!⁠”

The post also noted how the dogs will be available for adoption.

The singers were in Nashville for their "DNA World Tour," which they've been on since April. Among the highlights during their concerts have been bringing out their children during their Los Angeles show, and performing with Drake in Canada.

While it's been years since the the group dropped an album, one is on the way.

Backstreet Boys will be releasing their long awaited Christmas album on Oct. 14. They released their first single, a rendition of "Last Christmas," on Sept. 6.

“We’ve been wanting to do a Christmas album for nearly 30 years now and we’re beyond excited that it’s finally happening,” Howie Dorough shared in a statement to TODAY. “We had such a fun experience putting our BSB twist on some of our favorite Christmas classics and can’t wait to be part of our fans’ holiday season.”

