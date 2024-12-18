See photos of Arnold Schwarzenegger as Santa on NYC Fifth Avenue set of ‘The Man with the Bag'

The Terminator is looking a lot more jolly these days.

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was spotted Tuesday filming a new holiday movie on Fifth Avenue in Midtown.

The star is shooting a turn as "Santa" for a new Amazon Studios film called "The Man with the Bag."

Schwarzenegger was seen crossing Fifth Avenue at 50th Street by Saks with co-star Alan Ritchson. Many social media users commented on Schwarzenegger's changed look with his white beard and hair.

Earlier this week, Schwarzenegger posted a picture on Instagram with Ritchson, praising New York City for being a great host.

"Santa Claus is coming to town!," Schwarzenegger said. "It is fantastic to be shooting The Man with the Bag with @alanritchson. Our director @adamshankman is one of the funniest directors I’ve worked with, New York City is an amazing host, working with @amazonmgmstudios is a joy, and I can’t wait to share all of this Christmas cheer with each and every one of you.

Amazon MGM Studios posted: "Arnold Schwarzenegger and Alan Ritchson are officially on set for #TheManWithTheBag. Production has begun!"

According to Deadline, the movie's about "When Santa's magic bag is stolen, he turns to his naughty list to find Vance, a former thief, to help him get it back."

The actor also starred in another holiday movie, 1996's "Jingle All the Way."

Adam Shankman is directing the movie.

No word on a release date for the film. Will we have to wait until next Christmas to see it?

