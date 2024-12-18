Movies

See photos of Arnold Schwarzenegger as Santa on NYC Fifth Avenue set of ‘The Man with the Bag'

The actor known for his blockbuster action roles but is taking another comedic turn in the new Amazon flick

By Brad Luck

The Terminator is looking a lot more jolly these days.

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was spotted Tuesday filming a new holiday movie on Fifth Avenue in Midtown.

The star is shooting a turn as "Santa" for a new Amazon Studios film called "The Man with the Bag."

Schwarzenegger was seen crossing Fifth Avenue at 50th Street by Saks with co-star Alan Ritchson. Many social media users commented on Schwarzenegger's changed look with his white beard and hair.

Earlier this week, Schwarzenegger posted a picture on Instagram with Ritchson, praising New York City for being a great host.

"Santa Claus is coming to town!," Schwarzenegger said. "It is fantastic to be shooting The Man with the Bag with @alanritchson. Our director @adamshankman is one of the funniest directors I’ve worked with, New York City is an amazing host, working with @amazonmgmstudios is a joy, and I can’t wait to share all of this Christmas cheer with each and every one of you.

Amazon MGM Studios posted: "Arnold Schwarzenegger and Alan Ritchson are officially on set for #TheManWithTheBag. Production has begun!"

According to Deadline, the movie's about "When Santa's magic bag is stolen, he turns to his naughty list to find Vance, a former thief, to help him get it back."

The actor also starred in another holiday movie, 1996's "Jingle All the Way."

Adam Shankman is directing the movie.

No word on a release date for the film. Will we have to wait until next Christmas to see it?

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 17: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Alan Ritchson are seen on the set of "Man with the Bag" on Fifth Avenue on December 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 17: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Alan Ritchson are seen on the set of "Man with the Bag" on Fifth Avenue on December 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 17: Arnold Schwarzenegger is seen on the set of "The Man With The Bag" in Midtown Manhattan on December 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images) (Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 17: Arnold Schwarzenegger is seen on the set of "Man with the Bag" on Fifth Avenue on December 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) (Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 17: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Alan Ritchson are seen on the set of "Man with the Bag" on Fifth Avenue on December 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 17: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Alan Ritchson are seen on the set of "Man with the Bag" on Fifth Avenue on December 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 17: Arnold Schwarzenegger is seen on the set of "The Man With The Bag" in Midtown Manhattan on December 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 17: Arnold Schwarzenegger is seen on the set of "The Man With The Bag" in Midtown Manhattan on December 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 17: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Alan Ritchson are seen on the movie set of the "Man with the Bag" on December 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 17: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Alan Ritchson are seen on the movie set of the "Man with the Bag" on December 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 17: Arnold Schwarzenegger is seen on the set of "Man with the Bag" on Fifth Avenue on December 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) (Getty Images)

