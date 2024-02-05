Discover Black Heritage

AMC offering $5 tickets to watch these movies during Black History Month

The films in the Black History Month deal include "The Equalizer 3," "The Color Purple," and the animated movies "Spider-man: Across the Spiderverse" and "Soul."

By Kelly Whitney

AMC Theaters is celebrating Black History Month with $5 movie tickets to films that highlight the Black experience.

Each week through the month of February, the theater chain will have two daily showings of a different $5 Fan Fave deal for one of the spotlighted films.

Beginning February 2, through February 29, 175 AMC locations will offer two daily showings of the following films:

  • Week of Feb. 2– "The Equalizer 3"
  • Week of Feb. 9 – "Spider-man: Across the Spider-verse"
  • Week of Feb. 16 – "The Color Purple"
  • Week of Feb. 22 – "Soul"
"Black filmmakers and actors have given the world some of the most inspiring and captivating cinematic experiences, and that tradition has continued over the past few years with some amazing films that span multiple genres," the company said in a statement.

"Through the Black History Month $5 Fan Faves program, AMC Theatres is honoring those ongoing contributions by giving moviegoers the opportunity to revisit a curated selection of recent beloved films starring or created by exceptional Black film producers and actors, including Denzel Washington, Oprah Winfrey, Shameik Moore, and Daveed Diggs."

Click here to learn more about the films and participating theaters.

Here's how you can celebrate Black history this February

What you need to know about the origins of Black History Month

