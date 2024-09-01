Adele teases ‘incredibly long' hiatus after she wraps Vegas residency

Adele needs a break.

The "Hello" singer and 16-time Grammy winner teased a long break at her Munich residency over the weekend. Once she wraps her final shows in Las Vegas, she says she'll take a long hiatus.

"I will not see you for an incredibly long time, and I will hold you dear in my heart," she told the crowd Saturday, in a clip posted to TikTok.

Adele has been in Germany for the month of August performing weekly shows between her last residency stints in Vegas. She has 10 more shows lined up in Sin City after extending her run multiple times.

"I've spent the last seven years building a new life for myself and I want to live it now," she explained.

Adele is known for long breaks between her widely successful albums. There was a six-year gap between "25" and "30,' the latter came out in 2021.

Our audiences bound to wait another six years for her next album?

In July, she told German outlet ZDF she had no plans for new music.

"I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while," she said.

The singer made a shocking revelation at another one of her Munich shows: she and sports agent Rich Paul are engaged. During a performance on Aug. 9, Adele told a fan she can't marry them because she's "already getting married."