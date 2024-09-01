Celebrity News

Adele teases ‘incredibly long' hiatus after she wraps Vegas residency

The "Hello" singer and 16-time Grammy winner has 10 more shows lined up in Vegas before she plans to take a step back

By Brian Price

Adele performs onstage at Messe München on August 02, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD)
Getty

Adele needs a break.

The "Hello" singer and 16-time Grammy winner teased a long break at her Munich residency over the weekend. Once she wraps her final shows in Las Vegas, she says she'll take a long hiatus.

"I will not see you for an incredibly long time, and I will hold you dear in my heart," she told the crowd Saturday, in a clip posted to TikTok.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Adele has been in Germany for the month of August performing weekly shows between her last residency stints in Vegas. She has 10 more shows lined up in Sin City after extending her run multiple times.

"I've spent the last seven years building a new life for myself and I want to live it now," she explained.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Adele is known for long breaks between her widely successful albums. There was a six-year gap between "25" and "30,' the latter came out in 2021.

Entertainment News

Actors 2 hours ago

Obi Ndefo, ‘Dawson's Creek' actor, dead at 51

Taylor Swift 19 hours ago

Horse partially owned by Travis Kelce shares part of name with Taylor Swift

Our audiences bound to wait another six years for her next album?

In July, she told German outlet ZDF she had no plans for new music.

"I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while," she said.

The singer made a shocking revelation at another one of her Munich shows: she and sports agent Rich Paul are engaged. During a performance on Aug. 9, Adele told a fan she can't marry them because she's "already getting married."

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us