Actress Suzanne Somers dies at 76 after cancer battle

The "Three's Company" star died one day before her 77th birthday

By Mike Gavin

Actress Suzanne Somers died Sunday, one day before her 77th birthday.

The "Three's Company" star had been battling an aggressive form of breast cancer for more than 23 years, her publicist R. Couri Hay said in a statement on behalf of Somers' family.

He said Somers passed away peacefully at her home while surrounded by family.

“Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th," Hay said in the statement. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly."

A private family burial will take place this week and a memorial will follow in November.

