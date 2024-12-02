AC/DC announces 2025 U.S. tour dates; Here's a full look at the schedule

Hall-of-fame rock band AC/DC announced plans for a 2025 U.S. tour, which will be the band's first tour in the country in nine years.

The 2025 Power Up North American Tour will kick off April 10 in Minneapolis and continue through May 28 in Cleveland.

Unfortunately, for fans in the New York City and Philadelphia areas, they'll have to travel to see the band. No tour stops are scheduled for those two cities, but there are stops in Pittsburgh, Boston (Foxborough) and the Washington, D.C. areas.

Power Up is also the name of the band's 2020 album.

When do AC/DC tour tickets go on sale?

Tickets for AC/DC's 2025 Power Up North American Tour go on sale Friday, Dec. 6 at 12 p.m. local time.

Tickets can be purchased through AC/DC's official site here.

AC/DC 2025 full tour schedule