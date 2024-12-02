Concerts

AC/DC announces 2025 U.S. tour dates; Here's a full look at the schedule

AC/DC will be headlining 13 stadiums across the United States in the spring of 2025

By NBC New York Staff

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 03: Brian Johnson and Angus Young of AC/DC perform during the PWR UP Tour at Wembley Stadium on July 03, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Hall-of-fame rock band AC/DC announced plans for a 2025 U.S. tour, which will be the band's first tour in the country in nine years.

The 2025 Power Up North American Tour will kick off April 10 in Minneapolis and continue through May 28 in Cleveland.

Unfortunately, for fans in the New York City and Philadelphia areas, they'll have to travel to see the band. No tour stops are scheduled for those two cities, but there are stops in Pittsburgh, Boston (Foxborough) and the Washington, D.C. areas.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Power Up is also the name of the band's 2020 album.

When do AC/DC tour tickets go on sale?

Tickets for AC/DC's 2025 Power Up North American Tour go on sale Friday, Dec. 6 at 12 p.m. local time.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Tickets can be purchased through AC/DC's official site here.

AC/DC 2025 full tour schedule

  • April 10: Minneapolis, Minnesota (US Bank Stadium)
  • April 14: Arlington, Texas (AT&T Stadium)
  • April 18: Pasadena, California (Rose Bowl)
  • April 22: Vancouver, British Columbia (BC Place)
  • April 26: Las Vegas, Nevada (Allegiant Stadium)
  • April 30: Detroit, Michigan (Ford Field)
  • May 4: Foxborough, Massachusetts (Gillette Stadium)
  • May 5: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (Acrisure Stadium)
  • May 12: Landover, Maryland (Northwest Stadium)
  • May 16: Tampa, Florida (Raymond James Stadium)
  • May 20: Nashville, Tennessee (Nissan Stadium)
  • May 24: Chicago, Illinois (Soldier Field)
  • May 28: Cleveland, Ohio (Huntington Bank Field)

This article tagged under:

Concerts
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us