Billy Joel on ‘Strict Vocal Rest,' Forced to Postpone MSG Show

Billy Joel is postponing his next show at Madison Square Garden after the singer was ordered on vocal rest for a viral infection.

The "Piano Man" singer was set to perform at The Garden Monday, Dec. 19, as part of his long-running franchise at the New York stadium.

"Billy Joel is under strict doctor's order for vocal rest due to a viral infection and as a result, his concert scheduled for Monday, December 19 at Madison Square Garden is postponed to Friday, June 2," Joel's spokesperson said in a statement Sunday.

All tickets for the December show will be honored in June, but that rescheduled performance is subject to chance if it conflicts with a playoff game.

Joel is expected to be back at MSG at the top of 2023 when he resumes his monthly performances. His next five shows are scheduled for Jan. 13, Feb. 14, Mar. 26, Apr. 22, May 5.

"I look forward to seeing you in the New Year," the singer wrote on Instagram.