2024 RNC Milwaukee

Donald Trump set to formally accept nomination for president at the RNC

Eric Trump, Tucker Carlson, Mike Pompeo, Hulk Hogan and Linda McMahon join the list of notable speakers for the RNC Day 4

By NBC New York Staff

Former President Donald Trump is set to formally accept the Republican party's nomination for president Thursday as the headliner for day four of the RNC. Trump's speech comes only five days after an attempted assassination at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump has appeared at each of the previous night's of the Republic National Convention with a white bandage or covering over his right ear, which he said was hit by a bullet at Saturday's shooting.

Other notable speakers at the RNC on day four include former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former Administrator of the Small Business Administration Linda McMahon, Tucker Carlson and Eric Trump.

Kid Rock is also expected to perform.

RNC Speakers Day 4

  • Sen. Steve Daines (MT), NRSC Chairman
  • Rep. Richard Hudson (NC-09), NRSC Chairman
  • Diane Hendricks, Everyday American  
  • Diane Evans, Everyday American 
  • Linda McMahon, 25th Administrator of the Small Business Administration
  • Mike Pompeo, 70th U.S. Secretary of State 
  • Pastor Lorenzo Sewell, Everyday American
  • John Nieporte, Everyday American 
  • Steve Witkoff
  • Alina Habba
  • Tucker Carlson 
  • Carrie Ruiz, Everyday American 
  • Hulk Hogan 
  • Annette Albright, Everyday American 
  • Franklin Graham 
  • Lee Greenwood
  • Eric Trump 
  • Dana White 
  • Performance by KID ROCK 
  • Donald J. Trump
