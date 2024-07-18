Donald Trump set to formally accept nomination for president at the RNC

Former President Donald Trump is set to formally accept the Republican party's nomination for president Thursday as the headliner for day four of the RNC. Trump's speech comes only five days after an attempted assassination at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump has appeared at each of the previous night's of the Republic National Convention with a white bandage or covering over his right ear, which he said was hit by a bullet at Saturday's shooting.

Other notable speakers at the RNC on day four include former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former Administrator of the Small Business Administration Linda McMahon, Tucker Carlson and Eric Trump.

Kid Rock is also expected to perform.

RNC Speakers Day 4

Sen. Steve Daines (MT), NRSC Chairman

Rep. Richard Hudson (NC-09), NRSC Chairman

Diane Hendricks, Everyday American

Diane Evans, Everyday American

Linda McMahon, 25 th Administrator of the Small Business Administration

Administrator of the Small Business Administration Mike Pompeo, 70 th U.S. Secretary of State

U.S. Secretary of State Pastor Lorenzo Sewell, Everyday American

John Nieporte, Everyday American

Steve Witkoff

Alina Habba

Tucker Carlson

Carrie Ruiz, Everyday American

Hulk Hogan

Annette Albright, Everyday American

Franklin Graham

Lee Greenwood

Eric Trump

Dana White

Performance by KID ROCK

Donald J. Trump