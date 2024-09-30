Where is the VP debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz being held?

Ohio Sen. JD Vance and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will meet in a vice presidential debate for the first time on Tuesday in New York City.

The debate will be hosted by CBS News and air across NBC New York's platforms starting at 9 p.m. ET.

Where is the VP debate taking place?

The VP debate will take place at the CBS Broadcast Center at 524 W. 57th Street in Manhattan.

Can the public attend the VP debate?

Like the first two presidential debates earlier this year, there will be no audience at Tuesday's VP debate in New York City and it is closed to the general public.

What time is the debate?

The 90-minute debate will start at 9 p.m. ET on Oct. 1.

Who is moderating the VP Debate?

It's being moderated by “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan of CBS' “Face the Nation.”

What channel is the debate on?

The debate will be available on a number of broadcast, cable and streaming channels, including the NBC 4 New York streaming channel, on NBC 4 on television, and in the NBC New York app.